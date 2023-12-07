Police-Involved Shooting: Officer’s Name, Camera Footage Released

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Police Chief John Gabbard has released the name of the officer involved in that fatal shooting in the city Tuesday night,

The body-worn camera footage is also being made available.

The chief says Officer Garrett Marino is on administrative leave while the BCI investigation is underway.

He was on patrol in the area of the shooting on Alan Page Drive near Cherry Avenue SE when local residents flagged him down.

They alerted him of a man with a gun involved in an argument.

When Officer Marino encountered 24-year-old Zachary Fornash, he ignored his commands and was shot by the officer.

It turned out Fornash was carrying a pellet gun.

Marino is an eight-year veteran with the department.