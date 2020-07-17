Police Issue Arrest Warrant in Connection with Murder of Area Father and Daughter
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Akron Police Department has issued warrants for Aggravated Murder in connection with the deaths of Horace Lee and Azeria Tucker.
The 43 year old Akron man and his one year old daughter were killed on July 12 when a car drove up on the sidewalk and hit both in the 400 block of Crouse Street. Police say Lee was walking his daughter in her stroller when they were hit.
36 year old Shawn Allen is wanted in connection with the crime. Police describe Allen as a 5’5 black male who weighs 175 pounds. Allen has an Ace of Spades tattoo on his left cheek. His last known address is in Canton.
The vehicle previously reported as being involved in the homicide has been recovered. Anyone with information on Allen or the incident is encouraged to contact Akron police.
Summit County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of Shawn Allen.
*** UPDATE***
Akron Police tell WHBC News that Allen has turned himself into authorities.