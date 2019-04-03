Police: Man Fired Gun Outside Apartment

(WHBC) – A man has been arrested a week after he allegedly opened fire on the side of an apartment building.

20-year-old Raejon Marquelle Williams was arrested on a warrant for having weapons under disability and a warrant for three charges of aggravated menacing.

According to Canton Municipal Court records, after having an altercation with a person through social media on March 26th, Williams showed up to an apartment building at 4201 Orchard Dale Drive NW and proceeded to discharge a gun in the parking lot, approximately 50 feet away from the person’s residence.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

Williams reportedly was upset because a woman in the apartment had tattled on him for cheating on his girlfriend.

Court records show Williams has a previous conviction for robbery which prohibits him from having a firearm.

A bond of $150,000 was set on the warrant.

His arraignment is set for Thursday morning.