Police: Man Tried To Meet Teen For Sex

(WHBC) – A man was arrested after allegedly trying to meet up with a teenage girl for sex.

Canton police say Nathan Earl Benedum was met by city officers and officers with the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force when he arrived outside a bar in the 2200 block of Tuscarawas Street West.

Police say Benedum, 53, from Massillon, had arranged to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl to have sex.

He was placed under arrest and is now facing a felony charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.