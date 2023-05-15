News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

POLICE: Man With Baseball Bat Attacks Virginia Congressman’s Staffers

By News Desk
May 15, 2023 3:19PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia says a man with a baseball bat walked into his Fairfax office, asked for him, and then assaulted two members of his staff.

Fairfax City Police in northern Virginia said in a tweet that a suspect is in custody and, the victims are being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Virginia Democrat said the man entered his district office Monday morning and asked for him before “committing an act of violence” against two staff members.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Murder Trial for Louisville Teen Underway in Adult Court
3

UPDATE: Ohio Fugitive and Missing Canton Girl Found in Mexico
4

Teens Indicted on Adult Charges in Indian River Riot
5

Stark Prosecutor to Hold Town Hall Meetings