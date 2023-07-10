POLICE: Man With Knife Kills 6 At Kindergarten In China

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese police and a news report say a man with a knife killed six people and wounded one more at a kindergarten.

They say the attack occurred in Lianjiang, a city in the southeastern province of Guangdong.

Police in Lianjiang said a 25-year-old man was arrested.

Employees who answered at the Lianjiang police station declined to give more details.

A news outlet, Dafeng News, cited an unidentified witness as saying the attacker’s child had been struck earlier by the car of one of the people who was killed at the school.

It said one of the people killed was a teacher at the kindergarten