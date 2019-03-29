Police: Mom Knew Son Was Being Abused

(WHBC) – A woman is facing a charge of endangering children after her toddler was allegedly killed by her boyfriend.

Investigators say Crystal Nicole Derohn placed 2-year-old Kai’ja Derohn in the “exclusive care of an adult she knew to be abusing the child” resulting in the child’s death, according to Canton Municipal Court records.

The charge the 33-year-old is facing is a 3rd degree felony.

Derohn’s boyfriend, 37-year-old Antonio Bernard Hardeman, has been charged with murder, felonious assault and endangering children in connection with the boy’s death on March 16th.

He’s being held on $1 million bond.