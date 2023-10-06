News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Police Officers, Firefighters in Sunday Showdown to Benefit Stark Hunger Task Force

By Jim Michaels
October 6, 2023 8:35AM EDT
Provided by Canton Police Department.

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s Canton police officers versus city firefighters in an event on Sunday to benefit the Stark County Hunger Task Force.

Members of the police and fire unions are taking part in the first-ever Canton Safety Forces Showdown.

Participants will show their prowess in athletic and other competitive events.

It starts at 1 p.m. Sunday on Centennial Plaza.

Admission is one non-perishable food item.

