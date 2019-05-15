Police Report: Bus Driver Tried To “Groom” Child

(WHBC) – A police report has been filed alleging inappropriate communication between a Canton City School District bus driver and a student.

The report reads “the 54-year-old male suspect engaged in conversation of a grooming nature with a juvenile victim.”

The report was filed on Sunday night.

According to the report, the victim is a 10-year-old girl.

The police department confirmed that investigators are reviewing the correspondence, which the school district says was conducted via text message.

Police say the man has not been charged, and the investigation is ongoing.

The school district has suspended the bus driver pending the investigation.

The district sent a letter home with students on the driver’s route asking parents to check their cell phones for any texts that may be of a concern to them.