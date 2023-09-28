News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Police Report: Domestic Violence Inside Moving Car Means Charges

By Jim Michaels
September 28, 2023 8:45AM EDT
Anton Travick (Stark County jail)

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 43-year-old Plain Township man faces felony domestic violence charges for an incident involving his pregnant live-in girlfriend on Tuesday.

Police say Anton Travick tried to punch the victim as he drove along Arapahoe Road SE close to Walnut Road in Massillon.

She then tried to exit the moving vehicle and was injured, being treated at the scene.

Travick is also charged with ‘obstructing official business’ for taking the victim’s cell phone as she tried to call for help.

He’s in Massillon Municipal Court Thursday morning.)

