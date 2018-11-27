Police Respond To Call Of Shots Fired At Hospital

(WHBC) – The Canton Police Department says a person pulled a gun and shot themselves at Aultman Hospital on Tuesday.

It happened at around 3 p.m. inside the lobby of the emergency room.

Police say they responded to a call of shots fired, and the first officer on scene determined the source of the gunshot was a suicide.

Officers determined that the building and grounds were secure and that no staff or patients were injured.

Aultman Hospital on Twitter thanked Canton police for their quick response.

The person’s name is being withheld until family can be notified.