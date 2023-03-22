News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Police Say: Almost 4x the Legal Limit – Woman Accused of Crashing Car into a House

By Pam Cook
March 22, 2023 10:31AM EDT
Courtesy Summit County Sheriff’s Office

Summit County Sheriff’s Officials say they now have toxicology results for a 32-year old woman who crashed her vehicle into a home on Barth Drive in February, killing a 69-year old man who was in his bed at the time.  They say the blood alcohol level for Hallie Maczko of Green was .374, nearly 4 times the legal limit.

On February 24, Maczko was charged with Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (F-2) in relation to the crash on February 19. She was arrested and booked into the
Summit County Jail.

