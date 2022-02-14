Police Say Argument Leads to Murder in Uniontown
A 41-year old man is dead after being shot several times last night.
Uniontown Police say they’ve arrested 74-year old Alfred Johnson on a charge of murder. Stark County Jail records say Johnson is being held at the jail. The shooting took place at Johnson’s home on Starlight Circle NW. Police found the victim when the arrived to investigate a report of a shooting. He was taken to the hospital where he died. Again, records say the two were in an argument when the shooting happened. They have not yet released the name of the victim. The investigation continues.
(Some information and photo shared from our partner JordanMillerNews)