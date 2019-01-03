Police Say Woman Fabricated Attack Story

(WHBC) – The Massillon Police Department says a supposed incident in which a woman says she was attacked at the Marshalls store is completely false.

Police say, after looking over video surveillance and conducting interviews, they have determined that there is no truth to the woman’s claims.

The department said in a Facebook post “The story was completely false. So everyone can rest easy, there is no homeless man preying on innocent shoppers at the Massillon Marketplace plaza. The appropriate charges have been filed in this case.”

Police point out, that although this woman’s claims were not true, you should always stay aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activity.

Police ended their Facebook post by saying “Oh, and don’t lie to the police. It’s kind of a headache for us. Thanks.”