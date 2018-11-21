Police Searching For Murder Suspect

(WHBC) – The Akron Police Department says, thanks to public’s help, it has identified the man investigators believe shot a man to death on Tuesday.

The suspect is 21-year-old Devon Williams, with a last known address on Vicgross Avenue.

A murder warrant has been signed and police are searching for Williams.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes).

Investigators believe Williams shot a man several times Tuesday morning in the 1200 block of South Arlington Street.

The 20-year-old victim has been identified Shawn Prude, of North Toby Terrace.

Police say the other two males they were trying to previously identify are not involved in the homicide.