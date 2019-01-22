Police Seeking Suspect Info In Hit-Skip Crash

(WHBC) – Authorities are hoping someone might have information about the driver responsible for causing a terrifying hit-skip crash on Interstate 77 that sent a mother and baby to the hospital.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was driving south on 77 near State Route 224, in Coventry Township, on January 15th around 12:15 p.m. when a car ran her off the interstate.

The woman says a car came up behind her with their bright lights on, driving close to her bumper and then passed her at a high rate of speed and got in front of her, causing her to lose control and leave the roadway.

Her Jetta went airborne and then rolled several times before coming to rest in the northbound lanes of Interstate 77.

The 20-year-old woman, from Green, and her 6-month old baby were treated on the scene and then taken to a hospital.

The woman suffered serious injuries. The baby boy, who was secured in a car seat, was treated and released.

Investigators say the other vehicle involved did not stop, and may be a 2000 to 2005 Honda Civic, red in color.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Patrol Division at 330-643-2181.