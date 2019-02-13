Police: Shot That Killed Woman Was From Abductor
By Matt Demczyk
|
Feb 13, 2019 @ 4:49 PM
(ONN) – An Ohio State University-Mansfield student who was killed in Kentucky after being taken from campus was shot by the man accused of abducting her.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, the Kentucky State Police said the bullet that hit 20-year-old Skylar Williams was fired by 24-year-old Ty’rell Pounds.

Pounds was accused of abducting Williams Monday morning by displaying a handgun and forcing her into a vehicle.

Kentucky police responding to a 9-1-1 call about a woman in distress initiated a chase with Pounds, which ended with Pounds exiting a highway and fatally shooting Williams before troopers shot him.

Authorities say Pounds was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Pounds had a previous relationship with Williams and was the father of her child.

