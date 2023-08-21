News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

POLICE: Store Owner Killed After Argument Over Pride Flag

By News Desk
August 21, 2023
CEDAR GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California store owner has been fatally shot after a dispute over a LGBTQ Pride flag outside her business.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials say 66-year-old Laura Ann Carleton was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting Friday night.

They say an armed suspect was later located and killed after a confrontation with deputies.

He hasn’t been identified yet.

According to sheriff’s officials, the man made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the clothing store.

Carleton is survived by her husband and nine children in a blended family.

