Police: Suspect Concealed Knife in Wig

(WHBC) – A woman’s accused of using a knife that she had hidden on her to assault a person outside a bar in Akron.

Alesha C. Nurse, 20, has been charged with felonious assault.

Police say Nurse was in the Platinum Lounge when she got into an argument with the victim.

Both Nurse and the victim were escorted out of the bar by security.

Once outside, investigators say Nurse pulled a small knife out from under her wig and began stabbing and cutting the victim across the face.

The victim was struck several times in the face and upper body area.