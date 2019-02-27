Police: Suspect Threatened To Murder Officers

(WHBC) – A man’s accused of assaulting a police officer after being detained for shoplifting at a Walmart in Canton.

Police say Ty O’Dell Hooper was able to remove one wrist from his handcuffs and then he ran into the parking lot of the store at the corner of U.S. 62 and Harmont Avenue NE.

It happened at around 7:30 Monday night, so if you saw a big police presence at the store at that time this is why.

Police say an officer caught up with the 32-year-old Hooper in the parking lot, and was struck in the face by the man.

The officer radioed for assistance and several other Canton police officers rushed to the scene.

Hooper was taken into custody, and according to court records he threatened to murder the police officers he fought with while he was being arrested.

Hooper is facing charges of assault, escape and intimidation of a witness which all are felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

He was also wanted on a felony drug warrant.