Poll: Ryan Leads Vance by 9%

(Left): Republican Senate candidate JD Vance speaks during an election night watch party, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Right): Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, speaks to supporters after the polls closed on primary election day Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A poll by a conservative-leaning PAC shows Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan well in front of Republican author JD Vance for the U.S. Senate seat held by Rob Portman.

The Center Street PAC poll had Ryan with 43-percent of the vote and Vance at 34-percent.

23-percent were undecided.