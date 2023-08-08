News Organizations: Issue 1 Defeated
August 8, 2023 7:54PM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Several news organizations have called the results of the August Special Election in Ohio, saying Issue 1 has lost.
The Associated Press, USA Today Newspapers in Ohio and others called the result early, with the USA Today making the call at 8:09 p.m., less than 40 minutes after the polls closed.
It was the only issue on the statewide ballot.
Had it passed, it would have raised the threshold for passing Constitutional amendments in the state to 60-percent of the vote.
Here are the results as they are currently being tabulated: