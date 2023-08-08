News Organizations: Issue 1 Defeated

An American flag waves in the breeze next to a sign directing Ohioans to vote inside Tharp Sixth Grade School, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Hilliard, Ohio. It’s the final day that Ohio citizens can vote in a GOP-rushed special election on whether to make the state constitution harder to amend, likely having direct impact on abortion rights in the state. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Several news organizations have called the results of the August Special Election in Ohio, saying Issue 1 has lost.

The Associated Press, USA Today Newspapers in Ohio and others called the result early, with the USA Today making the call at 8:09 p.m., less than 40 minutes after the polls closed.

It was the only issue on the statewide ballot.

Had it passed, it would have raised the threshold for passing Constitutional amendments in the state to 60-percent of the vote.

Here are the results as they are currently being tabulated:

Issue 1 All Ohio:

Issue 1 Stark County: