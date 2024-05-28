News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Pope Apologizes After Being Quoted Using Vulgar Term About Gay Men In Talk About Ban On Gay Priests

By News Desk
May 28, 2024 11:41AM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has apologized after he was quoted using a vulgar term about gay men to reaffirm the Catholic Church’s ban on gay priests.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni issued a statement Tuesday acknowledging the media storm that erupted about Francis’ comments.

They were delivered behind closed doors to Italian bishops on May 20.

He had used the term in reaffirming the Vatican’s ban on allowing gay men to enter seminaries and be ordained priests.

 

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Mayor's Neighborhood Plan to Target 16 Locations
3

SCSO: Shooting Along Whipple Sends Man to Hospital
4

Republic Steel Settlement Starting to Make Difference in Neighborhood
5

Bond for Alleged Massillon Theater Shooter Set at $1 Million