Popular Downtown Canton Coffee Destination Celebrates 20 Years

By Jim Michaels
November 1, 2023 5:47AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 20 years in business, and the best may be yet to come?

That could be the case at the Carpe Diem Coffee Shop on Market Avenue just north of 2nd Street NW in Canton.

Cathy Wyatt who owns and operates the business with husband Pat says their last two years have been the best yet.

She credits more people living downtown, Centennial Plaza, and an always-busy DoubleTree hotel, and more.

They are celebrating Friday and Saturday with themed beverages, mugs and even a special coffee roast.

Carpe Diem is also celebrating by giving back: 20-percent of sales today through Saturday go to four local charities.

They are Children’s Network of Stark County, St John’s Samaritan Table, the Stark County Hunger Task Force and Project Rebuild.

