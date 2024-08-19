Portions of 277/224, Kenmore Closed in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Except for peak rush hour times, travel into and through Akron on the beltway system this Summer has been smooth.

That has changed.

Effective Monday morning, I-277/Route 224 WESTBOUND is closed for three weeks for all-new pavement and some major bridge repairs.

Concurrent with that closure is the month-long shutdown of the NORTHBOUND Kenmore Leg for the same reason.

That’s putting more traffic on I-77 and the Central Interchange, so you’re advised to give yourself extra time headed into or through Akron.