News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Portions of 277/224, Kenmore Closed in Akron

By Jim Michaels
August 19, 2024 10:40AM EDT
Share
Portions of 277/224, Kenmore Closed in Akron
Southbound Kenmore Leg in Akron reopens (Courtesy ODOT)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Except for peak rush hour times, travel into and through Akron on the beltway system this Summer has been smooth.

That has changed.

Effective Monday morning, I-277/Route 224 WESTBOUND is closed for three weeks for all-new pavement and some major bridge repairs.

Concurrent with that closure is the month-long shutdown of the NORTHBOUND Kenmore Leg for the same reason.

That’s putting more traffic on I-77 and the Central Interchange, so you’re advised to give yourself extra time headed into or through Akron.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Man Shot in Canton in Alleged Home Invasion-Type Incident
3

Grand Jury Indicts Three for Beatings in Canton
4

Canton Couple Indicted in Animal Cruelty Case
5

Checkpoints in Stark, Wayne Friday Night