Portland Businessman Gordon Sondland Out

News Desk
Feb 7, 2020 @ 7:56pm

Washingtion D. C. – President Donald Trump has ousted Gordon Sondland, his ambassador to the European Union, who delivered damaging testimony during the impeachment inquiry. Sondland says in a statement that Trump intends to recall him effectively immediately. The action comes just hours after Alexander Vindman, the decorated soldier and national security aide who played a central role in the impeachment case, was escorted out of the White House complex Friday. Trump made the moves just two days after his acquittal by the Senate.

