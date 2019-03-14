Portman Breaks With Trump, Rejects Emergency Declaration
By Matt Demczyk
|
Mar 14, 2019 @ 4:43 PM
U.S. Senate

(WHBC) – The U.S. Senate has voted to reject President Trump’s national emergency declaration on the southern border.

Each of Ohio’s Senators, Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown, voted for the measure.

Trump had already promised to reject the resolution, setting up a legal battle.

Portman, a Republican, said he supports building a border wall but a national emergency isn’t the way to go about it, and would give future presidents too much power.

He said a future president could use a national emergency to tear the wall down if they wanted to.

Watch Portman’s comments on the Senate floor below.

