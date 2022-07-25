News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Portman Co-Sponsors, Brown Favors Marriage Equality Bill

By Jim Michaels
July 25, 2022 4:25AM EDT
Ohio U.S. Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The high court indicated in its decision overturning Roe v Wade that it did not apply to other personal decisions like same-sex marriage.

But Republican U.S Senator from Ohio Rob Portman is among those co-sponsoring a bill that protects marriage equality for such couples.

It pretty much mirrors a bill already passed in the House.

When one of Portman’s children identified as gay nine years ago, he changed his position on the issue.

