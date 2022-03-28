      Weather Alert

Portman: Critical of President’s Words on Ukraine

Jim Michaels
Mar 28, 2022 @ 4:53am
U.S Senator Rob Portman

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The White House, walking back the words of President Biden about Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend.

Those words included “this man cannot remain in power”.

The administration saying the reference was to his power over his neighbors.

U.S. Senator from Ohio Rob Portman on NBC’s Meet the Press says it was a bad choice of words.

Portman says those words can be used bu the Russian propaganda machine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also stressing that the U.S. does not have a “strategy of regime change in Russia”.

