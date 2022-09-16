Portman, Homeland Security Committee Grill TikTok Exec

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee hearing to examine social media's impact on homeland security, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Trying to get TikTok to stop allowing U.S. data to flow into China.

That’s what Senator Rob Portman was aiming for in a Homeland Security hearing on Capitol Hill.

TikTok Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas says the company will provide an answer that will satisfy the U.S.

The app is owned by a Chinese company, but it does not operate there.