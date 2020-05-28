      Weather Alert

Portman: Pay ‘Bonus’ to Get Employees Back to Work

Jim Michaels
May 28, 2020 @ 3:03am
U.S. Senator Rob Portman

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some lower-paid workers on unemployment are making more money than when they were working.

U.S. Senator from Ohio Rob Portman has a fix for that, to encourage people to return to their jobs, where they can.

He suggests those employees continue getting a portion of the $600-per-week in federal payments even after they go back to work.

Portman says it’s hurting small businesses that can’t get their former employees back.

