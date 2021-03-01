Portman: Too Much Non-COVID in COVID Bill
U.S. Senator from Ohio Rob Portman
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The House passed President Biden’s 1.9 trillion dollar COVID relief bill over the weekend.
On ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” U.S. Senator from Ohio Rob Portman says there’s too much in the current bill that has nothing to do with the virus.
He wants to see a bill that both Republicans and Democrats can agree on.
The House vote was 219-212, with two Democrats voting with Republicans against the bill.