Portman Visits Border, Talks About it on ‘Face the Nation’

Jim Michaels
Mar 22, 2021 @ 5:55am
U.S. Senator Rob Portman . (CBS News - 60 Minutes)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – U.S Senator Rob Portman calls it a “situation spiraling out of control”.

That’s the U.S. southern border, which he visited last week.

Portman says President Biden may be saying “don’t come”, but those on the other side are hearing a different message and are coming anyway.

Portman pins the blame for the border “crisis” squarely on President Biden.

Portman is a member of the Senate Homeland Security committee.

