Portman: Wednesday Too Soon to Vote to Move Infrastructure Bill

Jim Michaels
Jul 20, 2021 @ 4:24am
U.S Senator Rob Portman

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The U.S. Senate is expected to vote Wednesday to start debate on the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.

But, Senator from Ohio Rob Portman says it’s arbitrary to vote on Wednesday, with the bipartisan effort not even completely on paper yet.

Portman stresses the effort is a long-term approach to roads and bridges.

The funding is gradual, with money coming down the “pike” for the next ten years-plus.

A proposal to strengthen IRS enforcement efforts has been removed from the bill.

