Positive West Nile Mosquitoes in Two Locations in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Time again to take extra precautions while outside.

Especially now that Canton City Public Health has detected West Nile Virus in mosquito samples recently collected at Stadium Park and at Thurman Munson Stadium in the city.

The health department reminds you that the virus spreads to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito.

A spraying program is under in the city through July 2, with other measures being taken to reduce the mosquito population.

You can help by removing stagnant water from your property.