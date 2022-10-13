Possible Merger of 2 Ohio Catholic Dioceses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s Catholic bishops are convening soon to discuss a possible merger.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the Diocese of Steubenville is hoping to merge with the Diocese of Columbus.

The bishop there cites a shrinking population, few priests and a financial scandal that cost millions.

If the bishops approve, it could go before the United States Catholic Conference of Bishops next month.

Carroll County’s Catholic churches are in the Steubenville diocese.