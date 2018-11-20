Possible Suspects In Fatal Shooting

(WHBC) – The Akron Police Department is asking for help in identifying possible suspects in the shooting death of a man on Tuesday.

Investigators say police officers responded to the 1200 block of South Arlington Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday and found a 20-year-old man in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead the scene. His name is being withheld until family is notified.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three males seen on nearby surveillance video who may have been involved.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals is urged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED; or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.