Postal Carriers Robbed at Gunpoint in Akron, Youngstown

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The FBI will no doubt be getting involved in the latest robbery incident in Akron.

A postal carrier and his vehicle were robbed at gunpoint on Carlysle Street Wednesday afternoon by two masked men.

Akron police aren’t saying exactly what was taken.

Here are descriptions of the suspects as provided by Akron police:

Both suspects were described as black males with thin builds with masks on.

One of the suspects was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt that had a large white logo on the front of the hood and white letters on the sleeve.

He also had on multi-colored shoes with red on the sides and white soles.

The second suspect had on dark clothing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following:

The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

Download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411 or accessing the link on our website www.AkronCops.org.

Meantime, a Youngstown postal worker was robbed at gunpoint Thursday as well.