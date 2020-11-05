Pot legalized in 4 States – Mushrooms in Oregon!
Oregon is the first state to legalize psychedelic mushrooms.
Voters in the state approved Measure 109 to decriminalize magic mushrooms under supervised use. Therapists will be able to oversee its use after a two-year period where the state must work out regulations governing their use. The measure was getting support of more than 56 percent of voters.
Measure 110 was also voted on, and it decriminalizes having small amounts of drugs including cocaine and heroin. It also bolsters addiction services available. Washington, DC voters also approved decriminalizing magic mushrooms and other psychedelics on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Voters in four states are giving the green light to legalizing marijuana either for recreational or medical use. Ballot measures passed in New Jersey and Arizona make weed legal for recreational use. Initiatives in South Dakota and Mississippi will make marijuana legal for medical use.
Source: Oregon Live