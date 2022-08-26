News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Powell: Fed’s Inflation Fight Could Bring ‘Pain,’ Job Losses

By News Desk
August 26, 2022 1:07PM EDT
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark message Friday: The Fed is determined to fight inflation with more sharp interest rate hikes, which will likely cause pain for Americans in the form of a weaker economy and job losses.

“These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation,” Powell said in a high-profile speech at the Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole.

“But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.”

Investors had been hoping for a signal from Powell that the Fed might soon moderate its rate increases later this year if inflation were to show further signs of easing.

But the Fed chair indicated that that time may not be near.

