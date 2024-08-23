Powell: ‘The Time Has Come’ For The Fed To Soon Begin Reducing Interest Rates

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — With inflation nearly defeated and the job market cooling, the Federal Reserve is prepared to start cutting its key interest rate from its current 23-year high, Chair Jerome Powell said Friday.

Powell did not say when rate cuts would begin or how large they might be, but the Fed is widely expected to announce a modest quarter-point cut in its benchmark rate when it meets in mid-September.

“The time has come for policy to adjust,” Powell said in his keynote speech at the Fed’s annual economic conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Powell emphasized that inflation, after the worst price spike in four decades inflicted pain on millions of households, appears largely under control.