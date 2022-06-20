Power Crews Continue Work in Wayne, Holmes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Power outages in Wayne and Holmes Counties on Monday morning are under 2000 from that macroburst thunderstorm activity.
The Holmes-Wayne Electric Cooperative had 1200 members out Monday morning, while AEP Ohio reported about 700.
AEP hope to have most of the power back on by tonight.
The cooperative reports 200 poles snapped by the high winds a week ago.