POWER UPDATE: 4600 Still Out in Stark, AEP, Edison Still Targeting Late Wednesday

Poles down on Wooster Street NW near Alabama Avenue in Tuscarawas Township in March, 2023 (Courtesy North Lawrence Fire Department)

CANTOIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AEP Ohio and Ohio Edison have made quite a bit of progress, even since Monday morning, in getting the power back on in Stark County from the Saturday wind storm.

As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, 1300 AEP customers and 3300 Edison customers remained in the dark and cold.

It’s believed a large, newer outage in Tuscarawas Township pushed the Edison number back up.

Both utilities were saying it would be late in the day Wednesday when full power is restored.

The two companies had a total of 7000 customers down Monday morning.

At 6:30 Monday afternoon. 100 customers were out in Carroll County and 500 in Tuscarawas County.

At the peak of the storm, Stark County had over 50,000 outages.