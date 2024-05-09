News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Pre-Mothers Day Stabbing Death of Mom in Akron

By Jim Michaels
May 9, 2024 8:45AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three days before Mothers Day, a 40-year-old Akron man is accused of stabbing his mother to death at a home in Akron Wednesday night.

Police there say charges against the man are pending.

The 59-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 74-year-old man was also stabbed numerous times.

He has critical injuries but is stable, according to police.

The incident happened at a home on Bronson Road.

