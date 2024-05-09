Pre-Mothers Day Stabbing Death of Mom in Akron
May 9, 2024 8:45AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three days before Mothers Day, a 40-year-old Akron man is accused of stabbing his mother to death at a home in Akron Wednesday night.
Police there say charges against the man are pending.
The 59-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 74-year-old man was also stabbed numerous times.
He has critical injuries but is stable, according to police.
The incident happened at a home on Bronson Road.