Pre-Mothers Day Stabbing Death of Mom in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three days before Mothers Day, a 40-year-old Akron man is accused of stabbing his mother to death at a home in Akron Wednesday night.

Police there say charges against the man are pending.

The 59-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 74-year-old man was also stabbed numerous times.

He has critical injuries but is stable, according to police.

The incident happened at a home on Bronson Road.