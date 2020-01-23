      Weather Alert

Pre-Trial Date Set for Shooter of German Shepherd

Noah Hiles
Jan 23, 2020 @ 4:38pm

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Pre-Trial will be next Wednesday for the man accused of shooting his three year old German Shepherd in the face.

23 year old Kevin Fishburn shot the animal last Tuesday when he reportedly said it became aggressive. The animal was picked up by a passing truck driver who saw it wandering along Gracemont Street SW near Dueber Avenue in Pike Township.

Fishburn was released from jail on Wednesday after posting $2500 bond. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says the dog has since made a full recovery.

