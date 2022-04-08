Precautions Being Taken With Contagious Version of Bird Flu
A sign is displayed at the Milwaukee County Zoo showing the bird exhibits are closed to protect against bird flu Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. Zoos across North America are moving their birds indoors and away from people and wildlife as they try to protect them from the highly contagious and potentially deadly avian influenza. Penguins may be the only birds visitors to many zoos can see right now, because they already are kept inside and usually protected behind glass in their exhibits, making it harder for the bird flu to reach them. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Bird flu is active in Ohio and 23 other states, so precautions are being taken.
The Ohio Poultry Association is keeping an eye on it, with the highly-contagious version of the Avian Flu found in one backyard flock.
And the Department of Natural Resources estimates that 75 wild birds have already died in the outbreak in Cuyahoga County.
Zoos are keeping their birds inside.