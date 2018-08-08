Pregnancy Choices Welcomes New CEO

Debra Martin is the new CEO of Pregnancy Choices. She was introduced to the WHBC audience as a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning.

Martin returns to Pregnancy Choices at the unanimous invitation of the Board. She brings with her an impressive background of service to her church as First Lady of True Light Christian Ministries, serving alongside her husband, Pastor Gary Martin. She has also contributed greatly to Stark County’s non-profit community, most recently as Grants Manager for Habitat for Humanity. Previously at Pregnancy Choices, she served as the grant manager of a five-year grant of $2.5M—a Healthy Marriage & Relationship Program providing many area schools with a semester-long curriculum dealing with healthy choices in relationships. Subsequently, she was instrumental in growing the Sold Out Abstinence Education Program.

Martin holds a degree in business administration from the University of Michigan. She has served as assistant director for the Ridge Project, Northeast Ohio Region and also as a district manager with Arbonne International.

Pregnancy Choices is dedicated to offering care and resources—including reproductive education, medical services, support groups, clothing and baby items— at no charge to those experiencing an unplanned pregnancy. Learn more at www.PregnancyChoicesForMe.org .

