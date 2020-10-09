      Weather Alert

Preliminary Info: Stark Sales Tax Revenue Up Slightly for August 2020

Jim Michaels
Oct 9, 2020 @ 6:49am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s only an early indicator at this point, but a surprising one.

Preliminary information from the state indicates Stark County’s August non-automobile sales tax receipts were up 1.5-percent from last August.

This, despite the cancellation of all Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement activities this year.

The county’s sales tax revenue has been faring better than expected through the pandemic.

Final August numbers will be out next month.

