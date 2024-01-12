Prep Your House and Family for the Arctic Cold! Some Tips HERE

With temperatures plunging across the country over the next few days, it’s time to prep to stay safe and warm. Here are some tips to get your home and family ready to weather the arctic air.

It’s best to keep your thermostat set between 68 and 72 degrees. If this is too cold, break out the fleece throws and pjs.

Be mindful of space heaters. Make sure the heater’s cord is undamaged and plug directly into an outlet instead of an extension cord. Keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from flammable objects like curtains and furniture. Never leave space heaters unattended.

Never ever heat with the oven. Not only is this inefficient, heating your home with an oven can increase the risk for carbon monoxide poisoning and pose a fire hazard. Propane-powered heaters also generate these risks.

Have your chimney inspected. If you have a chimney, it is good to get it inspected before freezing temperatures in order to ensure the chimney is functioning properly. Possible issues with ventilation, structural damage, buildup and blockages can increase the risk for carbon monoxide and fires.

Take precautions with natural gas. If your home has natural gas, be sure to clear snow from your gas meter or outside appliance vents gently by hand and keep a path to the meter clear. This helps prevent buildup of pressure in the line or natural gas inside the home. It also provides access to the gas meter in case of emergency. If your gas meter has been damaged by snow or falling ice, get a safe distance away and call 911 and report it to your energy provider. Never try to relight a gas appliance, call your energy company to check the meter, lines and appliances.

Prevent frozen pipes. Open the cabinets, leave the farthest faucet on a slow stream, make sure you know where the main water shutoff is.

Use weather stripping to seal the bottom of doors so cold air won’t leak in.

Keep your interior doors all open to keep the heat flowing throughout the home at an optimum level.