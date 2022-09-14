Preparing For The Powerhouses

Week 5…Game 6 for The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game of the Week as we find ourselves back in Tiger Town and the MASSILLON TIGERS host defending D1 State Champion Cleveland St Edwards.

St Ed’s arguably has the toughest schedule in Ohio. The Eagles fly into Paul Brown Tiger Stadium un-blemished with a 4 – 0 record. They are a run dominate offense with an offensive line that would make most college programs drool….averaging 295 pounds across the line. However….they haven’t dominated their competition. 3 of their 4 wins have been by a single point. Regardless…the offensive statistics are not overwhelming but they know how to finish games.

The Tigers open the season with a loss to a very good Moeller team, and since then have reeled off 3 in a row. Willtrell Hartson is having a solid season, and the growth of soph. QB Jalen Slaughter has been outstanding. Case in point…a 4 TD effort in an impressive win over Warren Harding last week.

Both defenses in this game are outstanding. Both tackle by committee. Both fly to the football. A game that if both defenses exact their will we could very likely have a game that comes down to the final moments. Friday Night….the ½ Way mark to the 2022 Season. ½ way point to the playoffs. Both teams looking to continue and build momentum. From my perspective In the Booth….this is a realistic win for Massillon. Time to roar Tiger Nation….Time

to roar.

Kenny, Denny, Mark and yours truly look forward to bringing you all the action this Friday Night at 7pm!!! High School Football LIVES here!!! 1480 WHBC/MIX

94.1!!! See y’all On the Radio!!!